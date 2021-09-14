Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RANI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,666. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RANI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

