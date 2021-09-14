Ravencoin Price Tops $0.12 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $57.52 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,651,515,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

