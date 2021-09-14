Raymond James Raises Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$3.70

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

TOLWF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 26,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,398. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

