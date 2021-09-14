Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 207.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.8%.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

