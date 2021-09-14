RChain (REV) Trading Up 30% Over Last 7 Days

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. RChain has a market cap of $74.18 million and approximately $331,002.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00143572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00806707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043938 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 618,463,500 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

