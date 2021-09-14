Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Update

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, an increase of 851.1% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Real Goods Solar stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 31,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

