Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KnowBe4 (KNBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE):

9/9/2021 – KnowBe4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

9/2/2021 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

9/1/2021 – KnowBe4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

8/26/2021 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

8/25/2021 – KnowBe4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

8/6/2021 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

8/5/2021 – KnowBe4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

8/3/2021 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 627,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,870. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01.

Get KnowBe4 Inc alerts:

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.