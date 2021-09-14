Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,763 ($75.29) and last traded at GBX 5,730 ($74.86). Approximately 674,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,046,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,684 ($74.26).

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Agricole reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,884.36. The stock has a market cap of £40.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.

In related news, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

