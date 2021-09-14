RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, RED has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $701,029.52 and approximately $8,979.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00390762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

