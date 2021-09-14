RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 344.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 171,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,178. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

