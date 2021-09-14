REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $6.04

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.84. REE Automotive shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 28,603 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REE shares. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

