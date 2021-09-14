Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $235.12 or 0.00519880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and $286,243.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,275.69 or 1.00110488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00081288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006547 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,666 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

