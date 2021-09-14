Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the quarter. Regional Management makes up approximately 4.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Regional Management worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

