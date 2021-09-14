Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

RGA stock opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

