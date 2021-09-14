Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, an increase of 804.5% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Reliq Health Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
