Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, an increase of 804.5% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Reliq Health Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Reliq Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

