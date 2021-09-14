Ren Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Ren has a market cap of $774.32 million and approximately $91.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00811831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043623 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

