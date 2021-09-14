Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.07

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.07 ($37.73) and traded as low as €28.97 ($34.08). Renault shares last traded at €29.26 ($34.42), with a volume of 769,910 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.58 ($46.57).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.56.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

