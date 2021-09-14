Render Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.25 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $189.69 million and $3.25 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

