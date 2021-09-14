Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.