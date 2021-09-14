Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CyrusOne Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 5.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

