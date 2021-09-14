Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

ZUMZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

