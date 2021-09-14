ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $288.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,010 shares of company stock worth $13,018,954 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.