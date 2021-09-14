Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 86,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

WPC stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

