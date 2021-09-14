Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $359,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

