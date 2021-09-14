Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,734,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after buying an additional 395,674 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 698,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 357,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

