Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 103 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,148.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.