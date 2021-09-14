Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 788 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.