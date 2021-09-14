Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 240 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 180,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,428,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,385,000 after purchasing an additional 133,716 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

