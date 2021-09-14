Reviewing AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AiHuiShou International and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 117.72%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AiHuiShou International and Petco Health and Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.26 -$68.19 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.02 -$26.48 million $0.23 96.74

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

