Reviewing Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atrion and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 21.14% 12.97% 11.73% Abiomed 16.51% 16.35% 14.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atrion and Abiomed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25

Abiomed has a consensus target price of $363.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Atrion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atrion and Abiomed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $147.59 million 9.39 $32.12 million N/A N/A Abiomed $847.52 million 18.85 $225.52 million $4.94 71.26

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Atrion.

Volatility & Risk

Atrion has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abiomed beats Atrion on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

