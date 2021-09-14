Reviewing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Modine Manufacturing and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.18%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing -10.22% 20.00% 5.88% Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.81 billion 0.33 -$210.70 million $1.14 10.07 Canoo $2.55 million 651.94 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.04

Canoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Canoo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co. engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Automotive segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, and EGR coolers, to OEMs primarily in the automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. The VTS segment provides engineered heat transfer systems and components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment. The CIS segment offers thermal management products, including customized coils and coolers. The BHVAC segment includes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products, pr

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

