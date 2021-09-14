Reviewing China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Black Hills pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.0% of China Resources Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.78% 8.73% 2.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Resources Power and Black Hills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $8.65 billion 1.48 $840.93 million N/A N/A Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.53 $227.61 million $3.73 18.13

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Resources Power and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 2 4 0 2.67

Black Hills has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Risk & Volatility

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Hills beats China Resources Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 119 wind farms, 25 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 43,365 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through the Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment comprises of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

