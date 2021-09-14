Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMC Networks were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMC Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

