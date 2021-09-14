Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644 in the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

