Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Digital Turbine worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

