Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertiv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Vertiv by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 846,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Vertiv by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 658,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

