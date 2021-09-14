Rhumbline Advisers Sells 593 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $860.50 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $915.40. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $830.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $837.63.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

