Rightmove’s (RTMVY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of Hold.

RTMVY stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

