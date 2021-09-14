River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of DXC Technology worth $85,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

