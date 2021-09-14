River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $70,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HII stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.75. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,502. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

