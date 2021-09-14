River Road Asset Management LLC Has $49.71 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 4.49% of Ingles Markets worth $49,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 72.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

