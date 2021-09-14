River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 1,557,310 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557,310 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $148,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock remained flat at $$57.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,548. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

