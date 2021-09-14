RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:OPP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

