RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $238.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $211.50 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $798.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.05 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

