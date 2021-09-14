Robert W. Baird Increases PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $35.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

