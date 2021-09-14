Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $461,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

