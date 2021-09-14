Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 115 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.83.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.