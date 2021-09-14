Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 30 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 115.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS opened at $409.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.76 and a 200-day moving average of $366.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

