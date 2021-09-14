Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 252,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000. International Money Express accounts for 0.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $677.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

