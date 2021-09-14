Rock Creek Group LP Buys 6,693 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 570,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 32,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

